NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina

The Asheville Police Department said narcotics have been recovered and detectives are investigating.
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn for a possible overdose call.(From WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes | FOX Carolina
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews responded to a call for multiple possible overdoses at the Omni Grove Park Inn Saturday evening, according to Kelly Klope with the Asheville Fire Department.

Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn for a possible overdose call.

We’re told two people received treatment on-scene and an additional four approached the fire department with concerns of their condition. Six people in total were taken to Mission Hospital for further treatment.

The Asheville Police Department said narcotics have been recovered and detectives are investigating.

In a news release, President Jeffrey Newsome Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County said he was made aware around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 of an Asheville news article circulating on Facebook. The article reported 14 firefighters from Palm Beach County had overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl in Asheville.

President Newsome said he called the union president from Asheville who confirmed there were six people involved in an overdose situation, with five claiming ties to the Palm Beach firefighter community.

“As of now, it does not appear that any of the individuals are employed by any agency that Local 2928 represents,” said the president.

The Omni Grove Park Inn made the following statement in response to the incident:

“On Saturday night there was an unfortunate situation at the hotel. All guests involved were transported to the hospital, and the Asheville Police Department was present facilitating all necessary actions. Our hearts go out to those who were affected, and we continue to work closely with health care and police officials. We are unable to disclose or confirm specifics due to guest confidentiality.”

If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact APD at 828-252-1110.

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.

Most Read

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Father wanted after 1-year-old girl found safe from alleged abduction in Mint Hill, N.C.
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Lincoln County scene
Deputy shoots and kills man after being dragged through field in Lincoln County
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
New renovations at Bank of America Stadium ahead of Charlotte FC’s inaugural season
One homeowner in Indian Land said a power surge caused a small fire on her home.
Power surge fries homeowners electronics, Duke Energy won’t pay up on claims
First-time home buyers Cody and Lauren Lynn said they closed on their house within 36 hours of...
‘It’s just wild’: Navigating the Mecklenburg County housing market
Officers responded to a call for service on Umstead Street at 8:53 p.m.
At least four homes, two vehicles shot into multiple times just northeast of uptown Charlotte