Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews responded to a call for multiple possible overdoses at the Omni Grove Park Inn Saturday evening, according to Kelly Klope with the Asheville Fire Department.

Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn for a possible overdose call.

We’re told two people received treatment on-scene and an additional four approached the fire department with concerns of their condition. Six people in total were taken to Mission Hospital for further treatment.

The Asheville Police Department said narcotics have been recovered and detectives are investigating.

In a news release, President Jeffrey Newsome Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County said he was made aware around 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 of an Asheville news article circulating on Facebook. The article reported 14 firefighters from Palm Beach County had overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl in Asheville.

President Newsome said he called the union president from Asheville who confirmed there were six people involved in an overdose situation, with five claiming ties to the Palm Beach firefighter community.

“As of now, it does not appear that any of the individuals are employed by any agency that Local 2928 represents,” said the president.

The Omni Grove Park Inn made the following statement in response to the incident:

“On Saturday night there was an unfortunate situation at the hotel. All guests involved were transported to the hospital, and the Asheville Police Department was present facilitating all necessary actions. Our hearts go out to those who were affected, and we continue to work closely with health care and police officials. We are unable to disclose or confirm specifics due to guest confidentiality.”

If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to contact APD at 828-252-1110.

