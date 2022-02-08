North Mecklenburg HS community raising money for fallen teacher’s family

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Mecklenburg High School family is raising money to support the family of a teacher who recently died.

North Meck HS teacher Lauren Talton recently passed away, leaving behind a husband and two daughters.

Fellow teacher Amanda Soesbee Kent launched this GoFundMe page to help Talton’s family during this difficult time.

“Ever vibrant and gregarious, Lauren Talton impacted lives at North Meck High School every day. On any given day, her job ranged from teaching freshman, advising seniors, training new teachers, preparing faculty events, and putting out fires. No matter what, Mrs. Talton always delegated and organized every task with humor and love. She curated a special relationship with everyone she met,” part of the verified GoFundMe page read.

In honor of Talton’s life, the school community is raising funds for the family she leaves behind.

“Husband Jamie and their beautiful daughters Lily Kate and Allie will need financial support, whether it be for medical expenses now or the girls’ life expenses later. All donations will go directly to Jamie from the whole Viking family, near and far,” the GoFundMe reads.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000.

