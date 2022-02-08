Niners dominate FIU for second conference road win, 81-68

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

MIAMI, Fla. – Five double-figure scorers for the second consecutive game, an explosive second half and 24 assists on 32 made baskets led the Charlotte 49ers to a, 81-68, victory over FIU on Monday in Miami.

The victory is Charlotte’s (13-9, 6-4 C-USA) first double-figure win on the road in Conference USA play since beating Rice, 88-75, on March 3, 2016.

FIU (13-11, 3-8 C-USA) was led in scoring by Eric Lovett, who scored a game-high-tying 21 points.

Tying Lovett and leading Charlotte in scoring was sophomore Jackson Threadgill who finished the night in Miami with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field while finishing, 2-of-3, from 3-point range.

Junior Jahmir Young woke up and breathed, thus scoring in double-figures again, finishing with 17 points, while draining six of his 13 attempts from the field.

Mir was also huge elsewhere on the stat sheet, pulling in a game-high nine rebounds, along with tallying five assists.

Tying Young’s 17 points was junior Robert Braswell IV who tallied 17 points, finishing 6-of-8 from the field and a near-perfect, 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Four of Braswell’s makes from distance came in the second half when Charlotte began to fully pull away from the Panthers.

Senior Austin Butler also put in a stat-sheet-stuffing performance, scoring 14 points, pulling in eight rebounds, while handing out a pair of assists and tallying a steal.

The fifth Niner in double-digits was Clyde Trapp who scored 10 points, recorded four assists and pulled in a trio of rebounds.

Two-time defending C-USA Freshman of the Week, Aly Khalifa failed to score on Monday, but recorded a game-high eight assists, brought down five boards and for the second consecutive game, tallied just a single turnover.

The opening half was a battle of wills as the programs went bucket-for-bucket for just about the entire 20-minute frame.

Down, 24-19, Charlotte held FIU scoreless for just over eight minutes of game action, helping the Niners take a 32-24 lead just before the break.

However, FIU quickly responded with a, 9-0, run to take a one-point lead with less than a minute remaining in the half.

A 3-point bucket from Young was the difference though, as Charlotte took a slim, 35-33, lead into the locker room.

Out of the break the Niners controlled the remainder of the tie, stretching their lead to as many 22 on two separate occasions.

In the second half, CLT’s near-60 percent shooting mark from the field and its 42.9 percent mark from 3-point land led the Niners to its second double-figure win in as many games.

MAY WE ASSIST YOU

In the last two games the 49ers have recorded 45 assists on 63 made baskets good enough for an eye-popping assist rate of 71.4 percent.

Leading the way has been Aly Khalifa who has been responsible for 18 of the Niners 45 assists in its wins over Marshall and FIU.

THREADING THE NEEDLE

After scoring in double-figures just once in last year’s COVID-impacted season, Concord, North Carolina native Jackson Threadgill has scored in double-digits six times, doing so in each of the Niners wins over Marshall and FIU.

Many of his buckets have come on slashing cuts to the basket off of feeds from big man Khalifa at the elbow leading to open layups.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will play a fourth game in an eight-day stretch when it returns home to take on Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. Tipoff from Halton Arena is slated for 7 p.m.

