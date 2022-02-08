New research shows that mosquitoes might only be attracted to certain colors

NC DHHS Flu
New research has found mosquitoes are actually attracted to a few specific colors and they ignore others.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There might be a way to avoid mosquitoes with what you wear.

It’s not about fashion. It’s actually about avoiding mosquitoes when the summer months roll around.

The study, which was published Friday, found that after a common type of mosquitos smelled CO2 — the gas humans breathe out — they decided to land on some colored dots but ignored others.

This was done by the University of Washington. Scientists tracked the behavior of female yellow fever mosquitoes.

These specific mosquitoes tend to transmit dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and Zika when they bite.

Something important to note is that mosquitoes are first attracted to odors.

When they smell something like carbon dioxide from our breath, that peaks their interest and then they start searching for a host.

The researchers say think of it as smelling cinnamon or a pie crust. You know that means there’s probably a bakery nearby.

With that knowledge, they decided to put the mosquitoes in mini test chambers. They put a colored dot at the bottom of the chamber.

Then, they would spray carbon dioxide to see what the mosquito did. After a spritz of carbon dioxide, mosquitoes ignored that colored dot if it was green, blue, or purple.

But if it was red, orange, black, or cyan, they’d fly right toward it. Then they did the experiment again, but with their own hands. The mosquito would go toward a bare hand. But if someone wore a green-colored glove, the mosquito didn’t go toward it.

Researchers aren’t sure how mosquitoes perceive color but they think this might mean they tend to see longer wavelengths of light.

Red, orange, and black have longer wavelengths.

Human skin. regardless of pigmentation also tends to give off longer wavelengths.

They want to do some more research with other odors and different mosquitoes to see if there are any differences.

But, bottom line: color may be a new defense against mosquitoes.

So next time you’re outside in the summer, maybe wear something green, blue, or purple.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

