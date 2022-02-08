New renovations at Bank of America Stadium ahead of Charlotte FC’s inaugural season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we approach the inaugural game for Charlotte FC, Bank of America Stadium showcased its latest renovations.

The first big change people will see from the new renovations at Bank of America Stadium is the 211-foot-wide LED screens on Mint Street welcoming people here. This is all part of enhancing the fan experience in Charlotte.

Mark Hart, the Vice President and COO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment said, “the building will be ready to go and exciting on March 5, when the ball is on the pitch.”

That’s when Charlotte FC will have its inaugural match against LA Galaxy.

The team will walk out from a new locker-room, welcoming a new fan experience in Bank of America Stadium.

“It is a great testament to our vision here about making the stadium and our fan experience for not just our football team, the soccer team and all events here, the best in class and best in each of the respective leagues,” said Hart.

The 50-million dollars renovations include new field-level seating accommodating 150 during soccer games, and 100 people during The Panthers games.

Renovations will also enhance how people enjoy food in the stadium

Carter Witt, the Vice President of Hospitality & Strategy for Levy Restaurants said “our goals were to make the process faster and more efficient, while maintaining quality and expanding our variety. We’ve done this by transitioning some of our concession stands into Grab and Go markets.”

Fans will notice an enhanced concourse with a new bar and two 360-degree LED video boards.

The premium lounge called the Vault is sold out for Charlotte FC games, but things will open up for panthers fans later this spring.

“Truly amazing experiences for our fans. Again, both the Vault and The Gallery demonstrating Tepper Sports and Entertainment’s commitment and investment in providing a premier and top-notch experience for our fans,” said Jake Burns, Chief Revenue Officer & COO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

I asked officials with Tepper Sports and Entertainment what does this renovation means with the potential for the panthers building a new stadium.

A spokesperson told me Tepper Sports and Entertainment says that is not the team’s focus right now.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.