Mecklenburg County could recommend to end mask mandate next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County leaders could recommend to end the mask mandate by next week.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington made the statement Tuesday afternoon as he cited improving COVID-19 case rates at a Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The county announced they could recommend rescinding the mask mandate by next Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County, Novant Health, and Atrium Health officials provided an update two weeks ago on the latest COVID-19 statistics.

Novant Health Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Sid Fletcher said the county reached its hospitalizations peak, with numbers of percent positivity and daily case counts beginning to slowly decline.

There has been a “pretty significant” testing demand drop and on Saturday at 10 a.m., the county will be providing free at-home COVID tests and medical-grade masks at North Meck High School in Huntersville and the Harper campus of CPCC in southwest Charlotte.

Earlier this week, WBTV took an inside look at three new COVID-testing sites in the county.

While hospitalizations are slowly dropping, Novant Health Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Sid Fletcher continues to encourage getting vaccinated.

“We’ve seen that the vaccines are really great at what they do in preventions of hospitalizations and death in every variant we’ve seen,” Fletcher said. “We really want to reduce the number of hosts, those who are unvaccinated, that are in the communities because that’s what viruses do. They replicate. The more people that are vaccinated, the better we will do against this.”

Around 93 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the county are unvaccinated or have not received their boosters.

“We need you to keep doing the things that keep us all safe to help us help you,” Atrium Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Hunter said.

