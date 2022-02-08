NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Commissioners approve medical leave request for Commissioner Ella Scarborough

By David Hodges
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a medical leave request for a fellow commissioner who has been absent from meetings for months.

Commissioner Ella Scarborough has not been to a meeting in-person since before the pandemic and last attended virtually in October.

On Monday, the WBTV Investigates Team uncovered emails from her official county email account in October that first requested a medical leave of absence.

But that was kept secret from other commissioners and her constituents for months.

Longtime Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough is stepping aside from her elected post for medical reasons.

Commissioners now have to decide whether to appoint a new representative and if they want her to continue to be paid.

Emotions were high among commissioners who have known her for years and Commissioner Pat Cotham was fighting tears as she spoke on the issue.

At the same time, Commissioners were frustrated that Scarborough’s request for leave first sent in October was not shared with fellow Commissioners.

County Manager Dena Diorio admitted that top county leadership did not know about the statute that allowed them to accept Scarborough’s leave.

