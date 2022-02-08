Mecklenburg Co. commissioners to get update on RAMP program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners is expected to get an update on a program that helped people pay their mortgage, rent or utilities during the pandemic.

A few weeks ago, the RAMP program had stopped taking applications because the funding was nearly gone. The commissioners will assess where the program is and what the next steps are.

Related: RAMP CLT closes applications; people unable to apply for rental, utility, and mortgage help

The rental assistance program is a partnership between the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Combined, it comes out to nearly $100 million that helped nearly 19,000 people with their mortgage, rent or utility payments to keep a roof over their heads.

Those eligible were considered low-income and experienced financial hardship because of COVID-19

According to Tuesday’s presentation, those who oversee the program saw a significant increase in applications when the eviction moratorium ended last year.

The program started to run out of money. Now, what’s left is being used to process the applications already in the pipeline.

Community leaders hope to reopen the program when more funding is available. At that point they’ll focus on applicants with the lowest incomes who’ve already been served an eviction notice and have a court date within 90 days.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.