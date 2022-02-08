NC DHHS Flu
Man reels in rare ‘golden crappie’ lake fishing

Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years, and last week he caught something that he has never even seen before – a golden crappie.
By Marissa Voss and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A man who has been ice fishing for over 25 years couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out a once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to put on display.

Rick Konakowitz caught a golden crappie while fishing on Clear Lake in Minnesota – something he’s never seen before.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker than I thought. Maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought, ‘what the heck is this?’” Konakowitz told KEYC.

Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake
Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on southern Minnesota lake(KEYC)

Loren Miller, a fish geneticist at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

It’s a xanthic crappie and is similar to albino animals. This breed of crappie has some extra pigment and flash.

“They are kind of rare mutations ... so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow, so, obviously, out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them. So, it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large, that old,” Miller explained.

Konakowitz hopes his story will inspire kids to try fishing.

“Maybe they will get their chance to get something like that,” he said.

