NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson halts production of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, report says

The U.S., has favored shots from Moderna and Pfizer, because they appear to be more effective against COVID-19 variants, like Omicron.
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has halted production of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine,...
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has halted production of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times report.(Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
By MEGAN CERULLO | CBS News
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has halted production of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times report.

The pharmaceutical company last year quietly shut down production at a plant in Leiden, Netherlands, which was the only facility where usable doses of the vaccine are manufactured, catching some of its customers off guard, the report states.

Related: CDC recommends Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J: What does this mean for you?

Johnson & Johnson has instead been using the plant to work on an experimental and potentially more profitable drug that could protect against an unrelated respiratory virus, according to the report.

The plant is expected to resume manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is unclear when.

Johnson & Johnson did not immediately reply to CBS MoneyWatch’s request for comment.

The J&J vaccine, called the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, made by Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, is the vaccine of choice for poorer countries that are depending on the drugmaker to help them fight the pandemic.

Wealthier nations like the U.S., have favored shots from Moderna and Pfizer, because they appear to be more effective against COVID-19 variants, like Omicron, and because the Janssen vaccine has in the past been linked to rare, but potentially life-threatening blood clots.

Related: Carolinas halt administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid clot reports

Given that only one dose is required, though, it’s less expensive than its double-dose counterparts and also easier to deliver, making it popular in lower-income countries.

Copyright 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Fewer than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina
Mecklenburg County could recommend to end mask mandate next week
Mecklenburg County could recommend to end mask mandate next week
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records fewer than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number since Dec.
The county announced they could recommend rescinding the mask mandate by next Tuesday.
Mecklenburg County could recommend to end mask mandate next week