NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Emhoff whisked out of event following security concern

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent security concern.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school’s museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “we have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, “evacuate the building.” No reason for the evacuation was given.

Spokespeople for Emhoff and Harris did not immediately provide further details on the situation. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about the incident during her daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I don’t have any updates on this.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

Latest News

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
Scotty Robinson is part of the recruiting team working to bring new officers to the Salisbury...
TikTok videos, university tour, a wrapped truck, and a former college football star lead recruiting effort by Salisbury Police
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed...
Suspected human remains turn out to be life-size doll found on Ga. hiking trail