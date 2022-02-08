NC DHHS Flu
Eastern Rowan County home significantly damaged by fire

The fire was reported at a home on Gold Knob Road at 2:46 p.m.
The fire was reported at a home on Gold Knob Road at 2:46 p.m.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A large barn style home in eastern Rowan County was significantly damaged by fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:45 p.m. at the house on Gold Knob Road. Fire spread through the large home with an attached garage. Firefighters from several departments responded and remained on the scene for much of the afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office.

