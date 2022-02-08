Dry and pleasant weather ahead, yet tracking a weather system for Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers move out tonight, with some patchy fog possible overnight into the Tuesday morning commute. Sunshine returns for Tuesday afternoon and continues through Friday, with a warming trend developing. We are tracking a weather system that could impact Sunday plans.

Rain diminishes tonight, with patchy fog and a few icy spots.

More sunshine for the remainder of the workweek.

Milder temperatures develop through Saturday.

Temperatures will cool into the 20s tonight, so any lingering water could become icy overnight. Patchy fog to freezing fog is possible overnight, which could reduce visibility and create some icy patches.

Tuesday may start off with some morning clouds, yet more sunshine develops through the afternoon, with temperatures warming into the lower 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains.

Sunday's possible wintry outlook (WBTV)

Mostly sunny skies and a warming trend develops for the remainder of the week, with upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday through Saturday.

Saturday will be the best outdoor day for the weekend, with the chance for a possible wintry mix on Sunday. Saturday afternoon will feature increasing clouds, with temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Sunday will be colder, with temperatures possibly falling during the day. A wintry mix is possible for Sunday, yet there are plenty of changes possible in Sunday’s forecast, so make sure you stay weather aware through the week.

Valentine’s Day Monday looks to feature more sunshine, with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep up with Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin, Meteorologist Leigh Brock, Meteorologist Rachel Coulter, and Meteorologist Elissia Wilson’s latest forecast through the week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.