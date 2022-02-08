NC DHHS Flu
Dense morning fog to give way to Tuesday sunshine, seasonal temperatures

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Once this morning’s low clouds and fog lift, we’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

  • Morning fog gives way to seasonal sunshine
  • Big warm-up in the forecast rest of the week
  • Weekend start super, ends much colder

Clear skies and cold tonight, with lows backing down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Rain chance will be near zero and we’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek along with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will run close to 60 degrees Wednesday before inching up into the lower 60s Thursday and middle 60s on Friday. By Saturday, we’ll flirt with the upper 60s before a cold front sends us back to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

At this point, all data points to a major knock-back in temperatures by Sunday, but there’s no consensus on precipitation. Some models bring a wintry mix to the WBTV area on Sunday, while others are bone-dry. We’ll fine-tune the forecast over time and keep you posted on updates.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

