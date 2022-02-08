Dense morning fog to give way to Tuesday sunshine, seasonal temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Once this morning’s low clouds and fog lift, we’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine along with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

Morning fog gives way to seasonal sunshine

Big warm-up in the forecast rest of the week

Weekend start super, ends much colder

FIRST ALERT: Dense fog blankets #CLT & much of the @wbtv_news area this morning, use caution on the roads. Along & north of I-40, temperatures are near 32°, so fog may freeze on bridges & overpasses. Dense Fog Advisory runs through 9am. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/KLmq0lxHwl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 8, 2022

Clear skies and cold tonight, with lows backing down to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Rain chance will be near zero and we’ll hold on to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the workweek along with a nice warming trend. Afternoon readings will run close to 60 degrees Wednesday before inching up into the lower 60s Thursday and middle 60s on Friday. By Saturday, we’ll flirt with the upper 60s before a cold front sends us back to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

At this point, all data points to a major knock-back in temperatures by Sunday, but there’s no consensus on precipitation. Some models bring a wintry mix to the WBTV area on Sunday, while others are bone-dry. We’ll fine-tune the forecast over time and keep you posted on updates.

The weekend will start of unseasonably warm around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area but end on a not-so-super note. A major cold front will blow through with much colder temperatures - & maybe a little precipitation - on Sunday. We'll keep you posted. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/wgxDKqlzY0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 8, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

