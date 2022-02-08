Crew member threatened on flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles, forcing diversion to New Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone on a plane threatened a crew member while the flight was in the air from Charlotte to Los Angeles, forcing the pilot to divert to New Mexico Monday night.

American Airlines flight 482 from Charlotte (CLT) to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ) Monday night following a passenger disturbance.

Airline officials say the situation involved a threatening statement made toward a crew member.

The aircraft was met by local law enforcement after landing safely in New Mexico at 10:25 p.m. local time.

The passengers involved were deplaned, and the flight later re-departed for LAX.

“We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused to their travel plans,” An American Airlines representative wrote.

Airline officials say there were 145 customers and six crew members on the flight.

