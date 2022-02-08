NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crew member threatened on flight from Charlotte to Los Angeles, forcing diversion to New Mexico

Airline officials say there were 145 customers and 6 crew members on the flight.
Airline officials say there were 145 customers and six crew members on the flight.
Airline officials say there were 145 customers and six crew members on the flight.(Eric Salard / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone on a plane threatened a crew member while the flight was in the air from Charlotte to Los Angeles, forcing the pilot to divert to New Mexico Monday night.

American Airlines flight 482 from Charlotte (CLT) to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ) Monday night following a passenger disturbance.

Airline officials say the situation involved a threatening statement made toward a crew member.

Related: Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule

The aircraft was met by local law enforcement after landing safely in New Mexico at 10:25 p.m. local time.

The passengers involved were deplaned, and the flight later re-departed for LAX.

“We thank our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this caused to their travel plans,” An American Airlines representative wrote.

Related: Passenger detained after opening emergency exit, jumping on ramp at CLT airport

Airline officials say there were 145 customers and six crew members on the flight.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

Latest News

Watauga County authorities said interviews with Billy Wayne Davis, a Georgia inmate, helped...
Georgia inmate helps Watauga County Sheriff’s Office solve 50-year-old triple homicide
The fire happened on 46 circle Street within the town of Great Falls on Feb. 5. Firefighters...
2 women dead after large fire destroys house in Chester County, S.C.
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.
‘Josh believed in this world’: Union County native, skateboarder, social media influencer dies in Iceland plane crash
Salisbury Police Department is one of 40 organizations across North Carolina selected as a...
Salisbury Police receives Duke Energy grant to support social justice, racial equity