CMS middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school teacher within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was arrested and charged with disseminating child pornography Tuesday morning.

The teacher, who works at Community House Middle School, was arrested at his home on Tuesday morning.

Principal Brian Slattery sent an email to parents informing them of the teacher’s arrest. The teacher’s name has not been confirmed to WBTV as of yet.

“I take these matters very seriously and will be working with law enforcement to address them in a manner that ensures the well-being of all students and is in accordance with district policies,” the email read.

Slattery says the school has been provided limited information at this time and parents will be updated as soon as info is available.

