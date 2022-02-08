CMPD: CATS bus damaged after being shot at with BB gun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are trying to find whoever fired a BB gun into a CATS bus Monday night, causing lots of damage.

According to a CMPD report, the shooting happened in the area of Milton Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said they do not know who is responsible. WBTV saw video shared online that showed a shattered-out window.

Police said six windows were damaged, five of which were shattered but remained intact. The driver’s window was broken, with debris inside and outside of the bus, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

WBTV has reached out to police and CATS to see if they believe the bus or someone on it was specifically targeted.

