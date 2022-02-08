NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD: CATS bus damaged after being shot at with BB gun

Authorities said they do not know who is responsible.
Authorities said they do not know who is responsible.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are trying to find whoever fired a BB gun into a CATS bus Monday night, causing lots of damage.

According to a CMPD report, the shooting happened in the area of Milton Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said they do not know who is responsible. WBTV saw video shared online that showed a shattered-out window.

Police said six windows were damaged, five of which were shattered but remained intact. The driver’s window was broken, with debris inside and outside of the bus, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

WBTV has reached out to police and CATS to see if they believe the bus or someone on it was specifically targeted.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

Latest News

Scotty Robinson is part of the recruiting team working to bring new officers to the Salisbury...
TikTok videos, university tour, a wrapped truck, and a former college football star lead recruiting effort by Salisbury Police
On Monday afternoon, Jones County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to what was believed...
Suspected human remains turn out to be life-size doll found on Ga. hiking trail
Charges have been filed against Terrell Spencer, 21, of 138 Three Mile Loop, Kannapolis.
Charges filed in Kannapolis child abuse case
Latest renderings of the Sherwin-Williams new global headquarters, located in Downtown...
Sherwin-Williams investing $324 million to create nearly 200 jobs in Statesville