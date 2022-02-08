Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board to consider increasing bonuses for employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are talking about increasing staff bonuses amidst hundreds of teachers leaving the profession over the past two years.

Back in December, CMS’ board of education approved retention bonuses for teachers and other staff. Tuesday night, they’ll consider doubling the amount.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is putting more money in its employees’ pockets.

The original plan saw CMS approve $2,500 for full-time employees and $1,250 for part-time staffers. In Wake County, all employees got a $3,750 bonus. That didn’t sit well with some people because CMS got $100 million more in American Rescue Act Funds than Wake County did.

Now, the CMS board will consider doubling the retention bonuses. Eligible full-time staff could get $5,000 and eligible part-time staff could get $2,500. That money would again come from those federal dollars the district received.

These bonuses apply to all 19,000 CMS employees, from teachers and custodians to cafeteria workers and bus drivers. Stay with WBTV for more on Tuesday night’s meeting.

