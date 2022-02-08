NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board to consider increasing bonuses for employees

Back in December, CMS’ board of education approved retention bonuses for teachers and other staff.
Back in December, CMS’ board of education approved retention bonuses for teachers and other staff.
By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders are talking about increasing staff bonuses amidst hundreds of teachers leaving the profession over the past two years.

Back in December, CMS’ board of education approved retention bonuses for teachers and other staff. Tuesday night, they’ll consider doubling the amount.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is putting more money in its employees’ pockets.

Related: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approves retention bonuses for employees

The original plan saw CMS approve $2,500 for full-time employees and $1,250 for part-time staffers. In Wake County, all employees got a $3,750 bonus. That didn’t sit well with some people because CMS got $100 million more in American Rescue Act Funds than Wake County did.

Now, the CMS board will consider doubling the retention bonuses. Eligible full-time staff could get $5,000 and eligible part-time staff could get $2,500. That money would again come from those federal dollars the district received.

These bonuses apply to all 19,000 CMS employees, from teachers and custodians to cafeteria workers and bus drivers. Stay with WBTV for more on Tuesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Father wanted after 1-year-old girl found safe from alleged abduction in Mint Hill, N.C.

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say
Limited services offered February 14-18—full operations return February 21
Renovations scheduled at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter
Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique...
Run Kannapolis 5K series returns
This is a workshop with author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman who will be presenting, “Finding...
Salisbury church to hold community event on dementia caregiving