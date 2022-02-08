NC DHHS Flu
Charges filed in Kannapolis child abuse case

Police say father of two-month-old inflicted serious injuries on child
Charges have been filed against Terrell Spencer, 21, of 138 Three Mile Loop, Kannapolis.
Charges have been filed against Terrell Spencer, 21, of 138 Three Mile Loop, Kannapolis.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been filed in a child abuse case in Kannapolis. Terrell Spencer, 21, of 138 Three Mile Loop, has been charged following an investigation by the Kannapolis Police Department.

Officers and medical personnel responded to a home at 138 Three Mile Loop on the morning of February 6 after they received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive two-month-old child. While treating the child medical personnel and officers noted that the child had visible injuries.

Following an investigation by officers and Cabarrus County Child Protective Services it was determined that the father of the child was responsible for intentionally inflicting injuries on the child.

The child is being treated for these injuries at Atrium Main. Spencer is in the Cabarrus County Jail and has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

