Catawba County Register of Deeds to appear in court on embezzlement charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Register of Deed is expected to appear in court Tuesday on charges of embezzlement as an elected official.

Donna Hicks Spencer turned herself in on a Tuesday morning in Dec. 2021 to the Catawba County jail.

She was indicted by a Catawba County grand jury on one count of embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty.

She was issued a $9,900 bond.

On April 17, 2020, the SBI investigated possible criminal conduct by Spencer, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining improper compensation during her time as an elected official.

Spencer’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:40 a.m.

