NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba County Register of Deeds to appear in court on embezzlement charges

Donna Hicks Spencer turned herself in on a Tuesday morning in Dec. 2021 to the Catawba County jail.
Donna Hicks Spencer turned herself in on a Tuesday morning in Dec. 2021 to the Catawba County...
Donna Hicks Spencer turned herself in on a Tuesday morning in Dec. 2021 to the Catawba County jail.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Register of Deed is expected to appear in court Tuesday on charges of embezzlement as an elected official.

Donna Hicks Spencer turned herself in on a Tuesday morning in Dec. 2021 to the Catawba County jail.

Related: Catawba County Register of Deeds charged with embezzlement as elected official

She was indicted by a Catawba County grand jury on one count of embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty.

She was issued a $9,900 bond.

On April 17, 2020, the SBI investigated possible criminal conduct by Spencer, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining improper compensation during her time as an elected official.

Spencer’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:40 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have...
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

Latest News

Salisbury Police Department is one of 40 organizations across North Carolina selected as a...
Salisbury Police receives Duke Energy grant to support social justice, racial equity
Wilbert Junior Harris, 48, a registered sex offender, was charged in the incident.
Sheriff: Woman stops to help crash victim, he pulls her from car, steals car, takes off
One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday in...
Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning at Rocky River Road...
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Rocky River Road in Union County, authorities say