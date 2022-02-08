NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County Schools vote to make masks optional for students and staff

Cabarrus County Schools
Cabarrus County Schools(Cabarrus County Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Schools voted Monday night to make masks optional for students beginning Feb. 8.

The school district reinstated a mandatory mask policy last month after over 1,000 students and staff were placed in quarantine due to COVID.

As numbers in COVID positivity and quarantine slightly declined in the last few weeks, the school opted to take away the requirement.

Latest Cabarrus County COVID data
Latest Cabarrus County COVID data(Cabarrus County Schools)

