NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Beekman 3 gives Virginia stunning 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke

Virginia guard Reece Beekman celebrates after draining a three pointer with 1 seconds to play...
Virginia guard Reece Beekman celebrates after draining a three pointer with 1 seconds to play that leads to a Cavaliers upset over the Duke Blue Devils.(WBTV)
By Bob Sutton (Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke 69-68.

It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points and Armaan Franklin had 11 points. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke.

Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough taking medical leave of absence
Emails show missing Mecklenburg County commissioner requested medical leave months ago
According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There...
Hwy. 421 reopens in Watauga County after 20-plus vehicle crash
Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Father wanted after 1-year-old girl found safe from alleged abduction in Mint Hill, N.C.
Hayden Perry Jones mugshot
Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis

Latest News

Toronto beats Charlotte to send the Hornets to their 5th straight loss
Siakam, Raptors beat Hornets 116-101 for 6th straight win
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Niners dominate FIU for second conference road win, 81-68
When you look at his numbers (and they are impressive), it’s mind blowing that Will Kelly only...
Will Kelly is lighting it up offensively and hoping to get more attention from recruiters
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
New renovations at Bank of America Stadium ahead of Charlotte FC’s inaugural season