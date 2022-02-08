Authorities: Woman faces multiple charges after deadly two-car crash in Cabarrus County

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) – A Huntersville woman is facing several charges following a deadly crash in Cabarrus County Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to N.C. Highway 24/27 East in Midland for a crash that happened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee, 43-year-old Robert Arlon Mungo, of Stanfield, was pronounced dead on the scene by Cabarrus County EMS, law enforcement said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of a Dodge Charger, 39-year-old Christine Helen Biancoviso, was taken to Atrium Northeast in Concord for minor injuries.

Investigators said Biancoviso was driving east on N.C. Highway 24/27 when she crossed the center multi-use lane and struck the Jeep Cherokee along the driver’s side, causing the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

According to authorities, Biancoviso’s statements and actions at the crash scene led deputies to believe she was operating her vehicle while impaired.

After her release from the hospital, deputies arrested Biancoviso and charged her with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while her license is suspended, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office. She received a $30,000 bond.

