2 women dead after large fire destroys house in Chester County, S.C.

The fire happened on 46 circle Street within the town of Great Falls on Feb. 5. Firefighters battled the blast for over an hour.(Lee Stikeleather/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Two women are dead after a house was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Chester County.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office identified 31-year-old Cynthia Reeves and 28-year-old Catherine Flowers as the two people who were killed in the house fire. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

The fire happened on 46 circle Street within the town of Great Falls on Feb. 5. Great Falls, Roseville, Richburg, The Chester County Fire Coordinator Office and Fort Lawn Fire departments were called to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, officials say the house was fully engulfed with flames. By the time they began to flow water on the house, the second store had collapsed.

Law enforcement spoke with family of the tenant that was living at the home, who stated that she was at the home late the night before.

Firefighters battled the blast for over an hour to contain the flames. Once it was contained, they began to put out the hotspots.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to respond and assist the Great Falls Police Department with the investigation.

At this time in preliminary investigations, officials say they do not expect foul play, or arson although they are waiting on SLED’s investigation report.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

