Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties north of Charlotte Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A winter weather advisory is in place for counties north of Charlotte Monday morning.

Counties in this advisory include Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Iredell, and Rowan counties.

Not sure how north Meck is not in this advisory...but here's the latest from @nwsgsp: Winter Weather Advisory for all counties North of #CLT until 10am. Threat of icy roads/bridges/overpasses the main concern. @WBTV_News #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PNrmnfSsJx — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 7, 2022

The advisory goes until 10 a.m. Monday.

The threat of icy roads, bridges and overpasses remains the main concern.

Several school districts have announced delays Monday morning due to the threat of icy roads. A First Alert is in place due to the wintry conditions.

