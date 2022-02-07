Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties north of Charlotte Monday morning

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A winter weather advisory is in place for counties north of Charlotte Monday morning.

Counties in this advisory include Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Iredell, and Rowan counties.

The advisory goes until 10 a.m. Monday.

The threat of icy roads, bridges and overpasses remains the main concern.

Several school districts have announced delays Monday morning due to the threat of icy roads. A First Alert is in place due to the wintry conditions.

