Varner sinks long putt on 18th to win Saudi International

Harold Varner III file picture
Harold Varner III file picture(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Overnight leader Harold Varner III has eagled the par-5 last when he sank a long putt to overtake clubhouse leader Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

The 31-year-old American shot a 1-under 69 in his final round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish on a total of 13 under, one better than Watson who earlier finished his round with a birdie-eagle combination that put him in the lead.

Adri Arnaus shot a 1 over 71 to finish three shots off the lead in third ahead of Steve Lewton and Cameron Smith another shot back in joint fourth.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

