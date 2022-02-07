NC DHHS Flu
Three cows get loose from trailer after flipping on interstate in Iredell County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say three cows were roaming the street after getting loose from a trailer when it flipped over on the interstate in Iredell County Monday morning.

The situation happened just after 10 a.m. on I-77 South, just south of exit 54 near Statesville. The situation was shutting down both directions on I-77.

Related: Large hog named ‘Papa Pig’ rescued after blocking road, breaking owner’s trailer in York County

Highway Patrol says the cow trailer came loose from a towing vehicle and overturned on the interstate.

Three cows were in the trailer, got out of the trailer and were loose along the highway and in the median.

The cows had the interstate shut down for 15-20 minutes until animal control could assist in loading the cows into the trailer.

Officials say no cows appeared to be hurt.

