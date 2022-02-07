Three cows get loose from trailer after flipping on interstate in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say three cows were roaming the street after getting loose from a trailer when it flipped over on the interstate in Iredell County Monday morning.

The situation happened just after 10 a.m. on I-77 South, just south of exit 54 near Statesville. The situation was shutting down both directions on I-77.

Highway Patrol says the cow trailer came loose from a towing vehicle and overturned on the interstate.

Three cows were in the trailer, got out of the trailer and were loose along the highway and in the median.

The cows had the interstate shut down for 15-20 minutes until animal control could assist in loading the cows into the trailer.

Officials say no cows appeared to be hurt.

