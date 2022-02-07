NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tennessee law enforcement: Two men who escaped from jail confirmed deceased in Cape Fear area

L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's Office)(Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two of three men who Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said escaped from a Tennessee jail last week were confirmed deceased in the Cape Fear region on Monday.

According to a tweet from the SSCO in Tennessee, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver “have been confirmed deceased in Wilmington, N.C.”

However, according to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, the chase never entered Wilmington city limits; it went from Onslow to Pender counties, down I40 to I140 through New Hanover County and ended in Brunswick County.

“Preliminary information indicates both men were involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit,” the tweet states.

A third inmate, Johnny Brown, remains at large.

According to a press release from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI is investigating after two men died following a law enforcement pursuit that spanned four counties, ending in Brunswick County.

WECT has reached out to the SBI to confirm if the two deceased individuals are the escaped inmates.

The three men reportedly escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday.

According to WVLT, Carr was charged with second-degree murder, vandalism, and tampering with evidence. Sarver was charged with auto theft, identity theft, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Brown faces charges for failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of order of protection, domestic assault and aggravated stalking.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Father wanted after 1-year-old girl found safe from alleged abduction in Mint Hill, N.C.
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Lincoln County scene
Deputy shoots and kills man after being dragged through field in Lincoln County
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

Klope said just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, Asheville fire crews responded to Grove Park Inn...
Officials: 6 people treated for overdoses at Omni Grove Park Inn in North Carolina
The Vault, at Bank of America Stadium. A new premium space for fans enjoying sports at the...
New renovations at Bank of America Stadium ahead of Charlotte FC’s inaugural season
One homeowner in Indian Land said a power surge caused a small fire on her home.
Power surge fries homeowners electronics, Duke Energy won’t pay up on claims
First-time home buyers Cody and Lauren Lynn said they closed on their house within 36 hours of...
‘It’s just wild’: Navigating the Mecklenburg County housing market
Officers responded to a call for service on Umstead Street at 8:53 p.m.
At least four homes, two vehicles shot into multiple times just northeast of uptown Charlotte