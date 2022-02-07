“The Talk,” play about race coming to Salisbury for three performances

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Utilizing the arts as a conduit for human connections, St. John’s Lutheran Church is partnering with The Reach Church, Salisbury High School, and Actions in Faith and Justice to bring Dr. Sonny Kelly’s play, a conversation about race between a father and his son.

The Talk comes to Salisbury as a community show that creates a forum where the struggles of African Americans are artfully expressed and an opportunity for dialog is opened. This effort seeks to invite dialog about race and provide an opportunity for various groups to create actionable solutions to racial injustice and misunderstandings.

In this one-man show, Kelly plays over 20 characters. In an interview with A! Magazine, Kelly said, “I wrote ‘The Talk’ because having to explain what racism means to my 7-year-old son was a genuinely traumatic experience for me, and I needed a way to digest it. As an artist and a scholar, I wrote ‘The Talk’ as a means of making sense of the strange and paradoxical race talks that people of color tend to have with their children. As I began to rehearse and perform for audiences, my intention expanded. ‘The Talk’ has now become a launching pad for intercultural and interracial conversations about healing, unity and transformation.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 on February 24th at Salisbury High School, February 25th at St. John’s Lutheran Church’s Faith Center, and February 26 at The Reach Church. Dialogue workshops for students will take place at Salisbury High School on February 24th and 25th and an ecumenical gathering will be led by Dr. Kelly at The Reach Church on February 26th.

Dr. Sonny Kelly is a playwright, actor, and community dialog facilitator. He offers “Talking the Talk” - a conversational workshop and “Walking the Talk” - plan of action workshops. To learn more about Dr. Kelly, please browse on sonnykelly.com

Salisbury location addresses for all three venues:

February 24: Salisbury High School - 500 Lincolnton Road

February 25: St. John’s Lutheran Church - 200 W. Innes Street

February 26: The Reach Church - 722 W. Horah Street

Funding for The Talk was provided by the Salisbury Community Foundation, the St. John’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, the Rowan Arts Council, and private community donors. The event is not ticketed and is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks to the performances.

