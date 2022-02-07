NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

“The Talk,” play about race coming to Salisbury for three performances

Three performances will take place in Salisbury.
Three performances will take place in Salisbury.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Utilizing the arts as a conduit for human connections, St. John’s Lutheran Church is partnering with The Reach Church, Salisbury High School, and Actions in Faith and Justice to bring Dr. Sonny Kelly’s play, a conversation about race between a father and his son.

The Talk comes to Salisbury as a community show that creates a forum where the struggles of African Americans are artfully expressed and an opportunity for dialog is opened. This effort seeks to invite dialog about race and provide an opportunity for various groups to create actionable solutions to racial injustice and misunderstandings.

In this one-man show, Kelly plays over 20 characters. In an interview with A! Magazine, Kelly said, “I wrote ‘The Talk’ because having to explain what racism means to my 7-year-old son was a genuinely traumatic experience for me, and I needed a way to digest it. As an artist and a scholar, I wrote ‘The Talk’ as a means of making sense of the strange and paradoxical race talks that people of color tend to have with their children. As I began to rehearse and perform for audiences, my intention expanded. ‘The Talk’ has now become a launching pad for intercultural and interracial conversations about healing, unity and transformation.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 on February 24th at Salisbury High School, February 25th at St. John’s Lutheran Church’s Faith Center, and February 26 at The Reach Church. Dialogue workshops for students will take place at Salisbury High School on February 24th and 25th and an ecumenical gathering will be led by Dr. Kelly at The Reach Church on February 26th.

Dr. Sonny Kelly is a playwright, actor, and community dialog facilitator.  He offers “Talking the Talk” - a conversational workshop and “Walking the Talk” - plan of action workshops. To learn more about Dr. Kelly, please browse on sonnykelly.com

Salisbury location addresses for all three venues:

February 24: Salisbury High School - 500 Lincolnton Road

February 25: St. John’s Lutheran Church - 200 W. Innes Street

February 26: The Reach Church - 722 W. Horah Street

Funding for The Talk was provided by the Salisbury Community Foundation, the St. John’s Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, the Rowan Arts Council, and private community donors.  The event is not ticketed and is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks to the performances.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

Highway 421 South in Watauga County is closed on the mountain Monday morning due to a...
20-plus vehicle crash closes part of Hwy. 421 South in Watauga County
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg County residents can pick up at-home COVID-19 tests beginning Feb. 7 at designated...
Mecklenburg County resumes distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests
Students and staff who do test positive or are symptomatic will still stay home for five days...
Union County Public Schools ends COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine requirements