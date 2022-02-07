Ramps closed from I-85 to I-485 Inner due to overturned tractor-trailer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is shutting down both ramps from I-85 to I-485 Inner in Charlotte on Monday morning.

According to information from NCDOT, drivers are advised to avoid the ramp from I-85 South to I-485 Inner while crews tended to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Minutes later, officials said the closure is affecting both I-85 North and South to the I-485 Inner Loop, and that both ramps are closed at this time.

*UPDATE*

This closure is affecting both I-85 North and South to the I-485 Inner Loop. Both ramps are closed at this time. https://t.co/D9MUPXNxd8 — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) February 7, 2022

Information on DriveNC.com indicated the situation has been going on since 9:30 a.m. and is expected to be resolved by 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the expected impact to traffic is high as the situation unfolds near Exit 48

