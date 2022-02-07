Police: One in custody following standoff on Vale Street in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a standoff Monday in Shelby.

Authorities responded to Vale Street before 12 p.m. Monday. A WBTV crew on the scene saw officers and their cruisers blocking a portion of the street.

According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the situation started as they were trying to take someone into custody who was wanted on kidnapping charges.

That individual was in police custody shortly after 2 p.m., Ledford said. The suspect’s name and specific charges were not immediately released.

