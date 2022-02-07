NC DHHS Flu
Police: One in custody following standoff on Vale Street in Shelby

Stay with WBTV for further updates as they come in.
Police blocked off Vale Street in Shelby during a standoff Monday.
Police blocked off Vale Street in Shelby during a standoff Monday.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police were called to a standoff Monday in Shelby.

Authorities responded to Vale Street before 12 p.m. Monday. A WBTV crew on the scene saw officers and their cruisers blocking a portion of the street.

According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the situation started as they were trying to take someone into custody who was wanted on kidnapping charges.

That individual was in police custody shortly after 2 p.m., Ledford said. The suspect’s name and specific charges were not immediately released.

