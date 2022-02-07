One killed, one injured in crash on Lancaster highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that occurred Monday and left one person dead.

The crash involved two vehicles on SC Highway 97 near Cunningham Quarters Road around 10:25 a.m.

A driver of a 1995 Ford Escort was traveling southbound when they traveled off the right side of the road, lost control, went left back of center and was struck by a 2016 Toyota Ford Runner.

Richard Porter, 43, was driving the Toyota and was uninjured. A passenger, 70-year-old Vicky Porter was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene. They have yet to be identified.

More details will be released when available.

