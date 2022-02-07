Multiple school districts operating on delays Monday due to threat of icy roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several area school systems are operating on a multi-hour delay Monday morning due to a chance for icy roadways.

Those districts are:

Cabarrus County Schools - two-hour delay

Caldwell County Schools - three-hour delay

Catawba County Schools - three-hour delay

Cleveland County Schools - three-hour delay

Hickory Public Schools - three-hour delay

Kannapolis City Schools - two-hour delay

Lincoln County Schools - three-hour delay

Rutherford County Schools - two-hour delay

Monday morning is getting off to a wet start as scattered showers are in the area. With temperatures being so cold, there may be some sleet mixing in with the rain at times, especially north of Charlotte.

Lows are in the 20s and 30s.

Stay with WBTV for more delays as they come in. An updated list of closings and delays can be found here.

