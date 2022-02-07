Multiple school districts operating on delays Monday due to threat of icy roads
Several area school systems are operating on a multi-hour delay Monday morning due to a chance for icy roadways.
Those districts are:
- Cabarrus County Schools - two-hour delay
- Caldwell County Schools - three-hour delay
- Catawba County Schools - three-hour delay
- Cleveland County Schools - three-hour delay
- Hickory Public Schools - three-hour delay
- Kannapolis City Schools - two-hour delay
- Lincoln County Schools - three-hour delay
- Rutherford County Schools - two-hour delay
Monday morning is getting off to a wet start as scattered showers are in the area. With temperatures being so cold, there may be some sleet mixing in with the rain at times, especially north of Charlotte.
Lows are in the 20s and 30s.
