Mecklenburg County resumes distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents can once again pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests at Mecklenburg County libraries.

This comes after the county paused the program last month because of supply issues.

Free at-home #COVID19 tests kits are again available at the library branches listed in the link⬇️. No appt, ID, or insurance necessary; each family is limited to 4 tests. Mecklenburg Co. had previously halted the program due to supply problems. @WBTV_News https://t.co/CGiTpOWpJf — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) February 7, 2022

The branch on South Boulevard is one of four library branches that will hand out tests. Starting at 10 a.m. Monday and going until 7 p.m., residents can drive up to one of these branches and get a free at-home COVID-19 test.

People don’t need an appointment, ID or insurance. Each household has a four-test limit. The South Boulevard branch will also be open on Thursday for the tests.

In addition, the branches at West Boulevard, Hickory Grove and Sugar Creek will be open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and then again on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As both the country and the state continue past the peak of omicron, Mecklenburg County continues to see a decline in the number of tests coming back positive. This graph shows high community spread in Mecklenburg County, but the is line trending down, with the county just under 25% positivity. One month ago, that number was 40%.

It’s important to note the at-home tests aren’t counted in the county’s numbers, but health leaders say they’re a valuable tool and help cut down on the time people have to wait in line.

Kits will be available for pickup on the following days and times and at the listed locations.

Mon. and Thurs., 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Blvd (4429 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional (16500 Holly Crest Ln., Huntersville, NC 28078)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek (13620 Steele Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill (6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Mint Hill, NC 28227)

Tues., 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Fri. and Sat., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard (2157 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove (5935 Hickory Grove Rd., Charlotte, NC 28215)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek (4045 North Tryon St., Ste. A, Charlotte, NC 28206)

Mon., Tues., Thurs., Fri., 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wed., 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211)

To find the nearest free testing location near you, visit the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ ‘Find My Testing Place,’ or view the Mecklenburg County Public Health’s COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Sites map.

At-home test kits can also be purchased online or in local pharmacies, or for free at COVIDTests.gov.

