Man wanted in Catawba County for assault on a handicapped person

Local authorities are requesting help identifying the suspect.
Authorities are requesting help in identifying the man pictured above.(Catawba County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for simple assault on a handicapped person.

The CCSO has obtained an image of the man, which was posted to Facebook on Feb. 3.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the suspect, please contact the CCSO at 828-464-3112.

