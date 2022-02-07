Man wanted in Catawba County for assault on a handicapped person

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for simple assault on a handicapped person.

The CCSO has obtained an image of the man, which was posted to Facebook on Feb. 3.

Related: Catawba County News

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the suspect, please contact the CCSO at 828-464-3112.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.