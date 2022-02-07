Man wanted in Catawba County for assault on a handicapped person
Local authorities are requesting help identifying the suspect.
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for simple assault on a handicapped person.
The CCSO has obtained an image of the man, which was posted to Facebook on Feb. 3.
If you or someone you know has any information regarding the suspect, please contact the CCSO at 828-464-3112.
