Man accused of fatally stabbing mother in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rowan County after a woman was found stabbed to death Monday morning.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an incident at 155 Bostian Oaks Lane in Kannapolis around 9:12 a.m., where they located a female victim lying in the yard near an outdoor camper.

The victim, 55-year-old Julie Corriher, was discovered to have been stabbed in the upper chest with a large knife. Detectives identified her son, 24-year-old Hayden Jones as a suspect.

Jones was located down the street and taken into custody. He has been charged with murder and replaced in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation for this incident is ongoing.

