Man accused in 2015 killing of S.C. mother gets 15 years in prison after using Alford plea

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing a 30-year-old mother in York County, South Carolina in 2015 was sentenced to 15 years in prison after using the Alford plea Monday morning.

Steven Benfield pleaded guilty by using an Alford plea in York County court Monday morning in the case of 30-year-old Jessica Pitman’s 2015 murder.

Deputies charged 35-year-old Benfield with murder back in 2015 after Jessica Pitman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on West Highway 55 in Clover.

Related: Bond denied for man accused of killing woman in York County

Family members say Pitman left behind two daughters and several others who loved and cared about her.

The Alford plea means Benfield did not confess to the killing but pleaded guilty as part of a deal. Benfield submitted the guilty plea which dropped his murder charge down to voluntary manslaughter.

This plea was decided last Wednesday in Spartanburg with the judge who presided over the case Monday.

The family, however, says they didn’t even really know about it. The Solicitor’s Office provided a statement regarding the negotiations in the case.

Related: Man accused of killing mother of 2 in York County denied bond

“As stated in court during Mr. Benfield’s plea hearing this morning, several considerations went into the Solicitor’s Office agreement to make and honor the 15-year offer. Mr. Hayes was Mr. Benfield’s third attorney. The first was relieved in June of 2016. Mr. Benfield requested a significant amount of additional DNA testing which occurred in 2017 and 2018. Mr. Benfield was scheduled to go to trial with his second attorney in March of 2019, and that was postponed because the Defendant’s DNA expert died. The case was set again for trial in June of 2020, but court shut down in March of 2020 and the trial could not be held then. The second attorney was then relieved from the case and Mr. Hayes was appointed in September of 2020. During the pendency of the case, two Sheriff’s deputies who would be key State’s witnesses passed away. We also anticipated the defense would introduce evidence of the presence of other individuals at Mr. Benfield’s home on the morning of the murder. Both of those factors weighed into the State’s offer, along with the general concerns raised by presenting evidence collected during an investigation from over six years ago.,” part of the statement read.

The prosecution explained that at one point there was an offer to take a plea for an unknown number of years but that was rescinded. However, Benfield was never told that offer was taken away.

The prosecutor offered a 15-year sentence to honor the agreement the defendant thought was still out there. Those 15 years were decided by the prosecution and sheriff’s offices.

“The offer was made in consultation with the Sheriff’s Office and there was an agreement with law enforcement that 15 years was appropriate considering the issues with the case. We know the Victim’s family members are disappointed with the plea agreement, but we believe the offer was within an acceptable sentencing range considering the facts and circumstances. Two of the prior prosecutors on this case retired while it was pending. The offer was conveyed by a prior prosecutor and our office continued to honor the offer after that prosecutor left. The offer was rescinded two weeks ago, but Mr. Benfield was never told that the offer was rescinded. Considering the post-conviction appeal issues that revoking the offer would create, we believed we were obligated to honor the offer that was made,” more of the statement reads.

Benfield’s time in jail does count toward those years.

The prosecution office apologized to the family for not alerting them that there was a plea deal on the table.

“We apologize to the Victim’s family for the additional pain caused by our not notifying them of the plea offer,” the statement ends.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.