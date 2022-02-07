At least four homes, two vehicles shot into multiple times just northeast of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A police report lists at least four homes and two vehicles that were shot into just northeast of uptown Charlotte on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call for service on Umstead Street at 8:53 p.m. in response to an assault by discharging a weapon into an occupied property call for service.

Police say the victims’ homes and vehicles were shot into multiple times.

On a police report, four homes and two vehicles were listed with thousands of dollars worth of damage done.

There is no suspect information at this time, but the case is active and ongoing.

