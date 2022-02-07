NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22″ and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at...
Queen backs plan to one day call son’s wife ‘Queen Camilla’
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over Charlotte contractor

Latest News

Tornado damage in Charlotte from 2020
“Extremely scary”: After two years, neighbors remember tornado destruction, recovery
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
Carolina School of Broadcasting closes after 65 years
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie