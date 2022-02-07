‘It’s just wild’: Navigating the Mecklenburg County housing market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the past 10 years, the population of Mecklenburg County has grown by more than 20 percent.

That means more people are looking for housing each year, but the inventory is not keeping up with the demand. Housing prices are sky rocketing.

Cody and Lauren Lynn are thrilled to finally be the owners of their first home in the Sedgefield neighborhood of Charlotte.

“We lost on a lot of houses and every time we lost on a house it was a learning opportunity to figure out what to do on the next offer to make us more competitive,” Cody Lynn told WBTV.

According to UNC Charlotte’s 2021 State of Housing Report, from 2010 to 2020 there was a 92% increase in the median single-family home sales price in Mecklenburg County, from $166,600 to $318,000.

Then the pandemic happened.

From January 2020 to September 2021, there was a 35% increase in the median single-family home sales price, from $281,400 to $380,000.

The Lynns closed on their house in May of 2021.

“From the time that this house was listed on the public market until it was under contract with us, I would say it was about 36 hours,” Lynn said.

Charlotte native and realtor of ten years, Catherine Houghland, has seen the market change drastically.

Houghland helps people navigate the home buying process across the Carolinas with Brandon Lawn Real Estate.

“I’ve seen way over list price,” she said. “It’s just wild.”

She says prospective buyers have to do their research and be prepared to act quickly.

“They need to be pre-approved, they need to meet with a mortgage lender before they go shopping for houses,” she said. “They want to see a high due diligence deposit, a high earnest money deposit, and flexibility with closing.”

She also says buyers need to have a proof of funds letter from the bank, and you can make yourself more competitive by telling a seller you won’t request repairs after an inspection.

There’s always a risk with an investment like homeownership, but Lynn says so far it seems to be paying off.

“This is a scary time to be buying but we’re now up about eight or nine percent at this point,” Lynn said. “Seems like a good investment at this point but only time will tell.”

