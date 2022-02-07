Here are 3 ways to protect yourself in a carjacking situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has many side effects and one of them is an increase in carjackings nationwide. Unlike car theft, carjacking is a violent crime.

Victims are typically pulled out of their vehicle or pushed into the car and taken.

We are putting your Safety First and giving you three ways to protect yourself if you are in this situation.

Rob Austin, a retired deputy sheriff with the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office and former SWAT team member shared this guidance:

Be aware of your surroundings: Vigilance is key. Know who is around you, where you are, if the traffic light has changed and you aren’t paying attention. Keep your windows rolled up and your doors locked, especially if you are in an unfamiliar part of town. Give up your vehicle: If you can’t drive away from the situation safely, get out and surrender your car. Don’t fight back: Whether your car is insured or not, it is not worth your life. Let the criminal have it, dial 911, and remember as many details as you can to help law enforcement.

Here’s how you can get in touch with Rob Austin.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.