NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Here are 3 ways to protect yourself in a carjacking situation

Safety First: Arming you with useful information for everyday life.
Safety First: Arming you with useful information for everyday life.
By Maddie Gardner
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has many side effects and one of them is an increase in carjackings nationwide. Unlike car theft, carjacking is a violent crime.

Victims are typically pulled out of their vehicle or pushed into the car and taken.

We are putting your Safety First and giving you three ways to protect yourself if you are in this situation.

Rob Austin, a retired deputy sheriff with the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office and former SWAT team member shared this guidance:

  1. Be aware of your surroundings: Vigilance is key. Know who is around you, where you are, if the traffic light has changed and you aren’t paying attention. Keep your windows rolled up and your doors locked, especially if you are in an unfamiliar part of town.
  2. Give up your vehicle: If you can’t drive away from the situation safely, get out and surrender your car.
  3. Don’t fight back: Whether your car is insured or not, it is not worth your life. Let the criminal have it, dial 911, and remember as many details as you can to help law enforcement.

Here’s how you can get in touch with Rob Austin.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Father wanted after 1-year-old girl found safe from alleged abduction in Mint Hill, N.C.
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Lincoln County scene
Deputy shoots and kills man after being dragged through field in Lincoln County
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

First-time home buyers Cody and Lauren Lynn said they closed on their house within 36 hours of...
‘It’s just wild’: Navigating the Mecklenburg County housing market
The leaders of the non-profits Second Harvest and Loaves & Fishes hug after Bank of America...
Bank of America donates over $1.2M to two groups to help fight hunger in Charlotte
The link in this story has the Gofundme page set up for Ms. Nancy where people can get updates...
Welfare check leads to community coming together to help rebuild woman’s home in South Carolina
New Leash on Life: Melodie
New Leash on Life: Meet Melodie