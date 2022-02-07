NC DHHS Flu
Hawthorne Academy principal, assistant principal reassigned after CMS investigation into handling of reported sexual assaults

This comes months after WBTV uncovered a sophomore student who was suspended after she reported being sexually assaulted by a classmate
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have been permanently reassigned from their jobs.
Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have been permanently reassigned from their jobs.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hawthorne Academy High School Principal Diann Weston and assistant principal Nina Adams have been permanently reassigned from their jobs.

The move comes after a months-long investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools into the handling of reported sexual assaults at the school.

Weston and Adams were previously suspended in November following a WBTV investigation that found a student was suspended after she reported being sexually assaulted.

WBTV later talked with a second student who said she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement after reporting being sexually assaulted that she felt prevented her from talking with police.

Details on the new jobs for Weston and Adams were not immediately available.

The message sent to Hawthorne Academy families late Monday said interim principal Mike Turney would continue in that role until a permanent principal was hired.

Students and parents were notified of the move in a message from district administrators late Tuesday afternoon.

If you have a tip or complaint that you want WBTV to investigate, email our team at investigates@wbtv.com.

