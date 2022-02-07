NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert: Scattered showers Monday before warm trend rest of the week

Soak up the sun while it lasts because clouds and showers return for Monday.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another sunshine-filled day with highs in the 40s, we’ll be gearing up for some wet weather to kick off the start of the workweek.

  • Clouds move in overnight
  • First Alert: Scattered showers possibly mixing with sleet at times on Monday
  • Warming up the rest of the week

During the overnight, expect increasing clouds with lows in the 20s and 30s. Monday morning will get off to a wet start as scattered showers begin to move into the area. With temperatures being so cold, there may be some sleet mixing in with the rain at times, especially north of Charlotte. Look for the showers to taper off in the afternoon; expect highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

We’ll be back in the sunshine and in for a warming trend for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our pattern of chilly mornings and mild afternoons continues for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Slight chances for showers will return on Sunday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at...
Queen backs plan to one day call son’s wife ‘Queen Camilla’
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over Charlotte contractor

Latest News

Tornado damage in Charlotte from 2020
“Extremely scary”: After two years, neighbors remember tornado destruction, recovery
Today vs tomorrow
Leigh Brock: Nice Sunday leads to a First Alert Monday
Nice Sunday leads to a First Alert Monday
Nice Sunday leads to a First Alert Monday
First Alert: Chances for rain return Monday
First Alert: Chances for rain return Monday