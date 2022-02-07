First Alert: Scattered showers Monday before warm trend rest of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another sunshine-filled day with highs in the 40s, we’ll be gearing up for some wet weather to kick off the start of the workweek.

Clouds move in overnight

First Alert: Scattered showers possibly mixing with sleet at times on Monday

Warming up the rest of the week

During the overnight, expect increasing clouds with lows in the 20s and 30s. Monday morning will get off to a wet start as scattered showers begin to move into the area. With temperatures being so cold, there may be some sleet mixing in with the rain at times, especially north of Charlotte. Look for the showers to taper off in the afternoon; expect highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll be back in the sunshine and in for a warming trend for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our pattern of chilly mornings and mild afternoons continues for Wednesday and Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Slight chances for showers will return on Sunday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a great week!

