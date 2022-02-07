NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

“Extremely scary”: After two years, neighbors remember tornado destruction, recovery

Two years later, many say it’s a day they’ll never forget.
Tornado damage in Charlotte from 2020
Tornado damage in Charlotte from 2020(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may remember the massive damage left behind after six tornadoes ripped through the greater Charlotte area on February 6, 2020. The twisters ripped off roofs, knocked down trees and scattered debris for miles.

From Cleveland, Mecklenburg, Kannapolis, Rowan, to Union, Gaston and Stanly counties, it impacted nearly every part of our viewing area. Two years later, those impacted tell us it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“Extremely scary,” said Jennifer Gauldron, who lives near the Cameron Wood neighborhood.

“I remember grabbing our little wiener dog and trying to climb into a closet...alarm was going off on your phones...”

Bill Navarro, who lives in Cameron Wood, said his home was right in the pathway of the tornado.

“It came right across here, through this yard. We discovered there were 12 trees down in our yard.”

While it tore up his roof and damaged other parts of his house, Navarro was grateful not only that his insurance covered the close to $20,000 bill, but also that his neighbors were there to help out.

“All these neighbors were great,” he explained.

“People came by with trucks, with chainsaws and saying, ‘do you need help?’ and they’d help out.”

Gauldron was one of them.

“Anyone with clippers or a chainsaw, we all just came out and went to parts that were impacted...we all just cleaned up the best we could knowing there were some neighbors that couldn’t do it themselves,” she remembered.

Many also remembered not taking a tornado warning too seriously until that day. They’re now asking you to stay updated, get alerts, and know what to do to stay safe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at...
Queen backs plan to one day call son’s wife ‘Queen Camilla’
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over Charlotte contractor

Latest News

Carolina School of Broadcasting closes after 65 years
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C.
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman