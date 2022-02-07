“Extremely scary”: After two years, neighbors remember tornado destruction, recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may remember the massive damage left behind after six tornadoes ripped through the greater Charlotte area on February 6, 2020. The twisters ripped off roofs, knocked down trees and scattered debris for miles.

From Cleveland, Mecklenburg, Kannapolis, Rowan, to Union, Gaston and Stanly counties, it impacted nearly every part of our viewing area. Two years later, those impacted tell us it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“Extremely scary,” said Jennifer Gauldron, who lives near the Cameron Wood neighborhood.

“I remember grabbing our little wiener dog and trying to climb into a closet...alarm was going off on your phones...”

Bill Navarro, who lives in Cameron Wood, said his home was right in the pathway of the tornado.

“It came right across here, through this yard. We discovered there were 12 trees down in our yard.”

While it tore up his roof and damaged other parts of his house, Navarro was grateful not only that his insurance covered the close to $20,000 bill, but also that his neighbors were there to help out.

“All these neighbors were great,” he explained.

“People came by with trucks, with chainsaws and saying, ‘do you need help?’ and they’d help out.”

Gauldron was one of them.

“Anyone with clippers or a chainsaw, we all just came out and went to parts that were impacted...we all just cleaned up the best we could knowing there were some neighbors that couldn’t do it themselves,” she remembered.

Many also remembered not taking a tornado warning too seriously until that day. They’re now asking you to stay updated, get alerts, and know what to do to stay safe.

