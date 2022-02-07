Cold, dreary Monday afternoon before sun, milder temperatures return starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will struggle this afternoon and many of us won’t make it out of the upper 30s for highs.

Afternoon showers

Chilly temps

Warm-up starts tomorrow

Today hasn’t been beautiful. Many places across the Foothills had freezing rain the first half of the day. We should be able to stay above freezing for the rest of the day. It will never be warm but above freezing. That’s all we need. Highs will be in the upper 30s this afternoon. We will fall to the upper 20s tonight.

It will be damp and cold Monday afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Starting tomorrow, we will see a return of the sun and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday and the low 60s on Wednesday.

The second half of the week will be even milder. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s, with no rain in sight.

Saturday looks dry and mild with highs in the mid-60s. The second half of the weekend has at least the possibility of more precipitation. We will monitor it all week to see how that pans out.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

