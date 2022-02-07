NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cold, dreary Monday afternoon before sun, milder temperatures return starting Tuesday

Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday and the low 60s on Wednesday.
Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday and the low 60s on Wednesday.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will struggle this afternoon and many of us won’t make it out of the upper 30s for highs.

  • Afternoon showers
  • Chilly temps
  • Warm-up starts tomorrow

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today hasn’t been beautiful. Many places across the Foothills had freezing rain the first half of the day. We should be able to stay above freezing for the rest of the day. It will never be warm but above freezing. That’s all we need. Highs will be in the upper 30s this afternoon. We will fall to the upper 20s tonight.

It will be damp and cold Monday afternoon.
It will be damp and cold Monday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Starting tomorrow, we will see a return of the sun and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday and the low 60s on Wednesday.

The second half of the week will be even milder. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s, with no rain in sight.

Saturday looks dry and mild with highs in the mid-60s. The second half of the weekend has at least the possibility of more precipitation. We will monitor it all week to see how that pans out.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

Cold, dreary Monday afternoon before sun, milder temperatures return starting Tuesday
Cold, dreary Monday afternoon before sun, milder temperatures return starting Tuesday
The Foothills/I-40 corridor remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Foothills, expires for counties near Charlotte
Rain with morning ice north of Charlotte will be around through at least the midday hours....
Al Conklin: First Alert for ice concerns north of Charlotte Monday morning; damp and cold all day long
Al Conklin: First Alert for ice concerns Monday morning; damp and cold all day long
Al Conklin: First Alert for ice concerns Monday morning; damp and cold all day long