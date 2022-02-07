NC DHHS Flu
Cheerwine Festival coming back to Salisbury for 2022 after COVID-19 cancellations

The full musical lineup, along with additional details about the outdoor festival, will be released in the coming weeks.
The streets were packed for the 2019 Cheerwine Festival.
The streets were packed for the 2019 Cheerwine Festival.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Cheerwine Festival is back in Salisbury in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The southern soft drink’s hometown of Salisbury, N.C., will host the popular festival on Saturday, May 21, from 12 to 10 p.m., organizers announced. The event was canceled in 2021, while a virtual festival was held in 2020.

In 2019 an estimated 50,000 people attended the Cheerwine Festival.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment from local, regional and national musical acts; Cheerwine-inspired food, drinks and crafts from Carolinian vendors; kid-friendly activities; and plenty of the event’s namesake drink, a news release stated.

“We first hosted the Cheerwine Festival in 2017 for our 100th anniversary, and now it’s become an annual event to celebrate our tremendous fans and the City of Salisbury, and pay homage to the unique tastes, sights and sounds rooted in the Carolinas,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said. “We’re excited to welcome back our passionate fans who travel from across the South to celebrate with us against the backdrop of beautiful, historic downtown Salisbury.”

The full musical lineup, along with additional details about the outdoor festival, will be released in the coming weeks.

Vendor applications for food, beverages and crafts are now available here. Merchants have between now and Feb. 18 to submit their application to be part of the event, organizers said.

