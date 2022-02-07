Carolina School of Broadcasting closes after 65 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 65 years, the Carolina School of Broadcasting in Charlotte has announced on its website that they are closing.

The educational institution and broadcast mainstay is no longer enrolling students and has ceased dissemination of its Digital Media Technology program.

All impacted students have been notified and given the opportunity to complete the program prior to its closing.

The broadcasting school opened in 1957. They were listed under the NC Department of Community Colleges as a proprietary trade school.

“It has been our honor to serve the broadcast industry and our almost 4,000 students over the past 65 years,” the website said.

