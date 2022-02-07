NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Carolina School of Broadcasting closes after 65 years

All impacted students have been notified and given the opportunity to complete the program priors to its closing.
(Hawaii News Now)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 65 years, the Carolina School of Broadcasting in Charlotte has announced on its website that they are closing.

The educational institution and broadcast mainstay is no longer enrolling students and has ceased dissemination of its Digital Media Technology program.

All impacted students have been notified and given the opportunity to complete the program prior to its closing.

The broadcasting school opened in 1957. They were listed under the NC Department of Community Colleges as a proprietary trade school.

“It has been our honor to serve the broadcast industry and our almost 4,000 students over the past 65 years,” the website said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowds with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at...
Queen backs plan to one day call son’s wife ‘Queen Camilla’
Brianna Stephenson was sitting in her car at the traffic light on Tuckaseegee Road at Freedom...
Murder charge dropped in case of 19-year-old girl shot to death at Charlotte traffic light in 2020
A property owned by City View Terraces is facing foreclosure. WBTV was there on Thursday as a...
WBTV investigation finds more foreclosure notices hanging over Charlotte contractor

Latest News

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C.
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman
The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.
Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators