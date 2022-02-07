NC DHHS Flu
Al Conklin: First Alert for ice concerns north of Charlotte Monday morning; damp and cold all day long

By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains in effect today. Rain moved in overnight and so the roads are wet. Use caution on your commute to work this morning.

  • First Alert: Rain freezing on some surfaces north of Charlotte this morning
  • Cloudy, damp and cold for the rest of the day
  • Dry weather and a big warm-up in the forecast

North and west of Charlotte, it’s not just wet roads we’re concerned about, but icy bridges and overpasses, as temperatures have fallen to near or even slightly below 32 degrees. The concern for ice will end later this morning as readings inch up above freezing. The afternoon will be cloudy, damp and cold with just spotty rain and highs in the lower 40s.

Partly cloudy and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Rain chances will be near zero and we’ll be back in the sunshine for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the seasonal middle 50s.

(Source: WBTV)

Thereafter, a nice warming trend – really, a taste of spring – kicks in for the rest of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will hold for the second part of the week with highs close to 60 degrees Wednesday before inching up into the lower 60s Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday, we’ll flirt with the middle 60s before a cold front sends us back to near 50 degrees on Sunday. Rain chance may pick up a little over the weekend, as that front crosses the region, but at this point, the bigger story appears to be the big drop in temperatures!

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

