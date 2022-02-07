NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

64% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population.

Alabama is the only state where less than half of residents are vaccinated.

About 1 in 5 eligible Americans older than 5 have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at San Francisco playground
Some San Francisco parents are concerned about rats congregating at a neighborhood playground....
Kids seen playing near rats at playground
The leaders of the non-profits Second Harvest and Loaves & Fishes hug after Bank of America...
Bank of America donates over $1.2M to two groups to help fight hunger in Charlotte