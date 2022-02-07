20-plus vehicle crash closes part of Hwy. 421 South in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Highway 421 South in Watauga County is shut down on the mountain due to a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning, first responders said.

According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There was no immediate information on possible injuries.

Firefighters said all traffic will be diverted to Highway 221.

Deep Gap Fire’s mutual aid department will be stopping traffic at the bottom of the mountain.

