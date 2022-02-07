NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

20-plus vehicle crash closes part of Hwy. 421 South in Watauga County

Deep Gap Fire’s mutual aid department will be stopping traffic at the bottom of the mountain.
Highway 421 South in Watauga County is closed on the mountain Monday morning due to a...
Highway 421 South in Watauga County is closed on the mountain Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Highway 421 South in Watauga County is shut down on the mountain due to a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning, first responders said.

According to the Deep Gap Fire Department, over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash. There was no immediate information on possible injuries.

Firefighters said all traffic will be diverted to Highway 221.

Deep Gap Fire’s mutual aid department will be stopping traffic at the bottom of the mountain.

As of 7:43am Feb. 7th Highway 421 South will be shut down on the mountain due to 20+ vehicle accident. All traffic will...

Posted by Deep Gap Fire Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lilliana Josephine Lemmond was found late Sunday morning.
Police: 1-year-old girl abducted from Mint Hill, N.C. found
Captain Phillip Connor
“He will leave behind a legacy”: Lincoln County firefighter captain dies from COVID complications
Lincoln County scene
Suspect shot, killed after deputy drug through field in Lincoln Co.
Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Missing Ashe County woman
Ashe County deputies searching for missing 54-year-old woman

Latest News

Three school districts are operating on a three-hour delay Monday due to the threat of unsafe...
Some school districts close, others go remote, operate on delay Monday due to inclement weather
Mecklenburg County residents can pick up at-home COVID-19 tests beginning Feb. 7 at designated...
Mecklenburg County resumes distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests
Three performances will take place in Salisbury.
“The Talk,” play about race coming to Salisbury for three performances
Students and staff who do test positive or are symptomatic will still stay home for five days...
Union County Public Schools ends COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine requirements